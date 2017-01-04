NA Body recommends to resolve PSM issue, either by privatization or selling it

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production has expressed its displeasure over the daily losses regarding the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSMs).

The Committee strongly recommended to solve the issue of PSM on priority basis, either it should be privatized or sold.

Meeting of the Standing Committee on Industries and Production was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Asad Umar, in Parliament House here on Wednesday.

Chairman Privatization Commission briefed the Committee on the issue of PSM, Karachi.

Members who attended the meeting; Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, MNA, Mr. Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, MNA, Sahibzada Muhammad Nazeer Sultan, MNA, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, MNA, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, MNA, Ms. Sajida Begum, MNA, Mr. Iftikhar-ud-Din, MNA, Chaudhry Riaz-ul-Haq, MNA, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA, Maulana Muhammad Gohar Shah, MNA, Mr. Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi, MNA and Alhaj Shah Jee Gul Afridi, MNA.