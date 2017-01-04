London stock market kicks off 2017 with record high

LONDON: European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London reaching a new high as it kicked off its first session of 2017.

London’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.3 percent to 7,164.03 points compared with the finish on Friday when the benchmark index closed at a record high. In the eurozone Tuesday, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index rose 0.3 percent to open at 11,631.7 points compared with its closing level on Monday.

The Paris CAC 40, which also traded Monday, won 0.5 percent to reach a 13-month high of 4,904.77. Agencies