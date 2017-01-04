JI to chase plunderers till the last: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that security of the public exchequer was also the responsibility of the entire nation like the security of the country’s ideological and geographical boundaries.



He was talking to the JI legal team in the Panama leaks case before the Supreme Court, in Islamabad after the court proceedings on Tuesday.

The team comprised of Asadullah Bhutto, Tufeeq Aasif Butt, Khan Afzal Khan, and others.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI would not rest at east till all those named in the Panama leaks including the Prime Minister and his family, were brought to justice. He said the rulers were supposed to be the custodians of the public exchequer but the past and present rulers in the country had miserably failed in this duty.

On the other hand, the rulers had plundered the public money considering it a matter of right. He instructed the JI legal team to appear before the Supreme Court with full preparedness and concrete evidence.

The JI chief welcomed the court decision for day to day hearing of the case and expressed the hope that the court would try its best to decide the case at the earliest. He said that the eyes of the nation were on the Supreme Court.

Sirajul Haq said it was only due to corruption that the masses had to face the problems of price spiral, poverty, unemployment and lack of educational and health facilities. He said the rulers had been spending huge amounts of loans on personal luxuries instead of public welfare.

He said that some people still hoped that the Panama leaks issue would die out gradually and the plunderers would again escape accountability. However, he said that once the accountability of the Prime Minister and his family was started, it would be seen who could escape the law.