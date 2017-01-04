IoK Jamaat expresses concern over HR violations

ISLAMABAD: A one-day convention of Central Advisory Council of Jamaat-e-Islami was held on in Srinagar with its Ameer Ghulam Muhammad Butt in the chair.



According to Kashmir Media Service, besides party affairs, the Jamaat discussed the present global situation with particular reference to the situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir in its meeting.

While reiterating its avowed stand on the Kashmir dispute, this reality was brought forth that unless the Kashmir issue is permanently resolved according to the aspirations of the people concerned, there is no other way to get rid of the prevailing uncertainty in the South Asian region or to establish stable peace or fulfill the dream of development and prosperity of the poor people.

At the end of the meeting, the several resolutions were passed in which glowing tributes were paid to those persons who were shot dead by the Indian forces and agencies during the ongoing peaceful public movement. It impresses upon un conditional release of all those persons detained during or before the current movement.

The Jamaat representative body while highlighting the disputed nature of Kashmir urged governments of India and Pakistan to take effective steps for the final and just resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and tripartite talks involving India, Pakistan and the real representatives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.