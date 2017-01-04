CPEC Projects Bolster Investment in Country: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar has said economic activities are picking up and investment is pouring in especially in China Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC) related projects.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he said inclusion of water security, Karachi Circular Railway, mass transit program for Balochistan, projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and rehabilitation of Railways in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would further increase growth and create more job opportunities in the country. Dar noted that GDP growth appears to be on upward trajectory and inflation remained below four percent during the last month.

He said average inflation during last six months was recorded at 3.88 percent reflecting continued price stability.—INP