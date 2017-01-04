Chief Justice takes suo moto of alleged torture of child maid

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo moto notice of alleged torture of a ten-year-old maid who was recovered from the residence of an additional sessions judge.

In this connection, a report has been summoned from the Registrar of Islamabad High Court within 24 hours.

The suo moto was taken on media reports which stated that there was an attempt to burn the child after she was tortured. According to the Supreme Court notice, the issue was subdued after an agreement was reached.

On Tuesday, the matter was settled out of court and according to the child’s father, they had forgiven the actions in the way of the Almighty.