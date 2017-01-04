Canada: PIA plane clips wing of another aircraft at runway

TORONTO: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane clipped an Air France plane while taxiing to its gate at Pearson International Airport on Tuesday evening.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokeswoman Natalie Moncur said the collision happened around 6 p.m.

The wing tip of the PIA plane hit the wing tip of the Air France plane, which was parked at a gate at Terminal 3.

No one was injured, and the damage is relatively minor.

Family members in the terminal expressed frustration after waiting hours for the passengers to collect their luggage.

Around 9:30 p.m., Zahid Malik, whose daughter was on the plane from Lahore said he had no idea how much longer he’d have to wait for her.

“I keep calling my daughter,” he said. “She said, ‘We’ll be out in 10 minutes, 20 minutes, half an hour.’

“Every time I speak to her I get different answers. The last time I spoke to her, she said, ‘Nobody knows where we stand.’ I’m just really frustrated to be honest with you.”

Atif Ata said he had been waiting for more than three hours for his brother, whom he would be driving to Milton.

“The immediate concern is at least the people and kids, they should be let out with the luggage,” he said.

The passengers finally picked up their bags after waiting an hour on the plane and another four hours in the terminal.

The Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate.