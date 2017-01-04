Acting JI Secretary General takes oath

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, has appointed Hafiz Sajid Anwar, as acting Secretary General of the JI, in the absence of Liaqat Baloch, who has left for Saudi Arabia on a private visit to perform Umra.



Hafiz Sajid Anwar took oath of his interim office at a simple ceremony.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Sajid Anwar has appreciated the decision of the National Labour Federation, Hyderabad to observe “Ashra Mazdoor Huqooq” for safeguarding the rights of the workers and kisans. He said that the feudal lords and capitalists sitting in the government were denying the rights of the workers and farmers. He said the JI was struggling for the workers’ share in the profits of factories and kisans’ share in the farm produce.