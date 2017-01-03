Sindh Apex Committee decides operation against drug mafia, street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Apex Committee decides operation against drug mafia, street criminals on Monday.

The eighteenth meeting of Sindh Apex Committee held at chief minister’s house under Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to carry out crackdown against street crime and drug mafia in the city.

According to spokesman of Chief Minister’s house, Secretary Home Shakeel Mangnejo informed that so far sixteen terrorists have been executed whereas Sindh Legal Committee has cleared nine more cases for military court.

The meeting decided to write a letter to federal government for carrying out crackdown against the illegal weapons, factories and shops.

Addressing the meeting, Syed Murad Ali Shah made it clear that he wants Karachi free from street crime and advised citizens to lodge complains on helpline of police and Rangers regarding the menace.

He also directed police and Rangers to launch operation against the drug mafia in the city.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Home Secretary to shift Auto terrorism courts from Clifton to the Central Jail in Karachi.

Briefing the media men about the meeting Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Information Moula Bux Chandio said the Committee expressed satisfaction over law and order in the province and progress achieved so far in the ongoing targeted operation in the Karachi.

He said peace has been restored in the city after sacrifices and hectic efforts of the law enforcement agencies and the Sindh government.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by senior minister Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Corps commander Karachi, IG Sindh AD Khawaja, and DG rangers. INP