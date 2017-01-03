Revenue collected from KIA would spend on the area, Chairman District Korangi

KARACHI: Chairman District Korangi Syed Nayyar Raza said all revenue collected from Korangi Industrial Area would spend on the area, while talking to the gathering of office bearers of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) on Tuesday.

Raza said that DMC would not charge Parking from industries. He also asked the industrialist of the area to come forward for the beautification and planting in KIA.

On this occasion President of KATI Masood Naqi said that anybody can understand, revenue collection is a big challenge for DMC , we ready to provide our assistance for the collection, but the it should be assured that funds would be spend on the development of the area primarily.

“Including parking, encroachments, garbage collection and other administrative issues are now directly affecting the capacity and performance of the Industry situated in KIA” Naqi said.

He asked the chairman to appoint a focal person to coordinate with representatives of the KIA for identifying the areas of concern and further planning to resolve them.

KATI’s standing committee on local bodies’ head Zubair Chhaya said we are suffering hard times since along, now the problems should be resolved.

Senior Vice President of KATI Ghazanfar Ali indicated increasing street crime in the locality due to depleted road infrastructure and garbage piles near to roundabouts.

Former President of KATI Zahid Saeed said that we are ready to support local bodies for funds allocations demands from provincial and federal governments.

Syed Nayyar Raza said that the biggest hurdle in the way of development is scarce resources, we had. We are trying to increase revenue, with collection and filling the gaps and leakages of the system, he said. He offered the business community to adopt schools and health care facilities of District Administration, those are suffering fund shortage. On this occasion DC Korangi Zainul Abideen Ansar, Vice President of KATI Omer Rehan and other office bearers of the association were also present.

Photo Caption: President KATI Masood Naqi presenting flower bouquet to Chairman District Korangi Syed Nayyar Raza. At the occasion DC Korangi Zainul Abideen, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Umer Rehan, Zahid Saeed, Shahid Jawed Qureshi and Syed Wajid Hussain are also seen in the picture.