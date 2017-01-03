PTI submits more evidence in Panama Leaks case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted more documents regarding the Panama Leaks case in the Supreme Court.

The documents were submitted on Tuesday include letters exchanged in 2012 between Mossack Fonseca and Minerva Services over beneficial owners and an email record.

An interview of Nawaz Sharif is also included in the documents.

British Virgin Island Director Financial Investigation’s letter to Mossack Fonseca’s money laundering reporting officer part of the evidence.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is expected to hear the Panama Leaks case on January 4.