PCB free to take legal recourse over ‘dishonoured’ agreement: BCCI

MUMBAY: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) aggressive posture has not exactly fazed the members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and they say the PCB is free to take the legal recourse for the ‘dishonoured’ agreement over the scrapped bilateral series in 2015.

“It can do whatever it wants. When there is no permission from the government, the BCCI can do little,” said an influential BCCI member.

Two Tests, five ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals were to be played and the PCB offered to host India in UAE or Sri Lanka.

Claiming losses to the tune of over $100 million, the PCB said it would seek compensation.

The BCCI says the PCB has to first raise the matter formally at the International Cricket Council (ICC) forum and the understanding is that that matter was informally discussed at the ICC forum already and the world body, as has been its position, wanted the bilateral issue settled between the boards. “At the Cape Town meeting, the PCB asked for funds from the ICC in view of the losses due to India not playing them.

If they wish to file a case against us, let them do it. We will see when we get the notice,” said another BCCI member, who was present at the Cape Town meeting in October last year.

The Pakistan team is slated to tour India in December for three Tests, five ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals and the indication from the PCB is that its team will not tour till India honoured its agreement.

The BCCI too is not sure if it will get the permission from the government of India to host Pakistan.

But it is not worried for the end-of-the year fixtures because it has to worry about things in the beginning of the year.—INP