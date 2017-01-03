Panama Hearing: PM Nawaz, his children change legal team

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s children have changed their advocates just a day before the hearing of Panama case which was adjourned by the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Anwar Zaheer Jamail in December 2016.

The court had to adjourn the proceedings to the first week of January because then chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali was about to reach superannuation on Dec 30.

A five-judge larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has been constituted by the Supreme Court to resume hearing of the Panama Papers case from January 4.

Just a day remaining in the hearing of high profile case, PM’s children have changed their advocates. Now Makhdum Ali Khan will defend PM Nawaz Sharif while Shahid Hamid will proceed the case for Hassan Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz.