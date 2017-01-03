NAB misusing law about plea bargain: SC

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) came under criticism at the Supreme Court and in the Accountability court in Quetta on Monday for misuse of powers.

In the Supreme Court, the two member bench headed by Justice Azmat Saeed said NAB was misusing the law about Plea Bargain. During the hearing of the suo moto case, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed remarked that NAB is become a facilitator of corruption.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed dressed down the NAB saying the bureau is ridiculing the law as a ‘corruption facilitator’ because the man who is charged with corruption worth Rs.250 is imprisoned compared with the other who enjoys plea bargain and voluntarily returns for corruption of billions.

“Why does not the NAB get a ‘Corruption Kar Lo Aur Kara Lo’ advertisement published in newspapers? he remarked.

How can a public servant remain on the government post after admitting his crime, he asked.

The Supreme Court directed the Attorney General to present government’s stance on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) law regarding plea bargain (voluntary return deal) that allows people guilty of corruption to pay a certain portion of the embezzled money and be released without any punishment.

NAB’s counsel argued that the law regarding voluntary return of the embezzled money was not made by the accountability watchdog.

Attorney General for Pakistan told the court a committee headed by Law Minister was reviewing the provisions of Voluntary Returns. The court while asking the AGP to file government response on the VR, adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Meanwhile in Quetta, the Accountability Court rejected a request by the NAB about plea bargain by former Provincial Secretary Mushtaq Raisani. The court returned the application with remarks. INP