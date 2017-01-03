Maryam Nawaz owns Mayfair Flats: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said his party had dug out several documents which revealed that Maryam Nawaz was the actual owner of the Mayfair Flats.

“Maryam was beneficiary for two companies, and those companies owned the Mayfair flats,” he said in press conference held on Tuesday which he claimed would explain the documents PTI had submitted in the Supreme Court.

“In 2004, Mayfair flats were worth Rs 4 billion. Where did Maryam Nawaz acquire such enormous wealth from?” questioned the PTI chairman.

Imran Khan said he had heard in the Supreme Court that Maryam Nawaz received a car worth Rs20 million as a gift. He added that everyone knows that the letter from Qatar was fake.