JI says SC remarks about NAB voice of entire nation

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the Supreme Court’s remarks terming NAB as the facilitator of corruption were the voice of the entire Pakistani nation.

Stating that a NAB Chairman appointed by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition could only protect their corruption, he has urged the Supreme Court to constitute a judicial committee comprising the Chief Justices of the provincial High Courts and the Islamabad High Court for the appointment of the NAB Chairman and its other high office bearers. He was addressing the Shura of the JI Punjab at Mansoora on Tuesday.

Sirajul Haq said that in the presence of the present rulers, accountability would remain a dream. He said the rulers wanted such elements in the accountability institutions as not only protected their corruption but also suggested them new methods of loot and plunder.

He said, had the NAB brought any big plunderer in the dock and recovered the plundered wealth from him, the nation would have stood behind it now. But he said, the situation was otherwise, and the officials sitting in the NAB were getting salaries from the public exchequer but were protecting those who were misappropriating the public money.

The JI chief said that the Panama leaks had become the bone in the throat of the rulers which they could neither digest nor vomit. He said that the eyes of the entire nation were on the apex court and the court would not disappoint them.

Sirajul Haq further said that the Election Commission must also mend its ways and did not show any weakness in the implementation of its proposed reforms. He said if the elections were held without electoral reforms, the nation would not accept the results.

He said the JI would participate in the 2018 elections with full force and emerge as a big political power. However, he said that the masses would have to change their outlook, reject the corruption people and vote for the JI candidates who were known for their integrity.

JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed told the meeting that the JI had finalized the names of its candidates for 150 NA seats in the Punjab including Islamabad and he was confident that the JI would emerge a big force in the province.