Imran Khan misleading nation by twisting facts: PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Tuesday reiterated that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s name was not mentioned in Panama Papers adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan was misleading the nation by twisting facts.

Addressing a press conference here, Chairman Privatization Commission Muhammad Zubair said if PTI chief had any evidence then he should share it with the courts rather than creating media hype.

He said,” Our case is water tight and they have all relevant documents and they have no fear”.

He said PM’s family had always maintained its integrity in business affairs, which would be proved before the court as well.

Zubair said Imran Khan had always targeted the country’s institutions adding today’s allegation was mere an attempt to pressurize the institutions.

He advised the PTI chief to remain confined with legal battle rather creating hype in media.

Zubair claimed that PTI support among people was gradually decreasing and it was evident from the results of all by elections.

He said since, the PM name was neither included in the Panama Papers nor in flats, money laundering and illegal asset, they would plead in the court to remove his (PM) name from the case.

He said the Imran Khan released documents to media which was based on the story of the guardian newspaper. The documents had already been rejected by MINERVA, he added.

Zubair said they had full confidence on judiciary, Election Commission of Pakistan and other state institutions.

MNA Daniyal Aziz said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was a master of U-turns and his claims were utter pack of lies.

He said both Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen themselves owned offshore companies and now they were hurling baseless allegations against others.

Daniyal said Imran Khan’s frustration was on the rise because he was well aware that the people would reject his politics in the next general elections.

He said PTI had always given forged documents and it had already been published in the Guardian on April 2016.

He also screened the Guardian story on projector to the media.

Daniyal said other opposition parties had also part ways with PTI due to its continues U-turns.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said the case was sub-judice in the court and it could not be debated.

He said Imran Khan did not have any substantial evidence and he was only leveling baseless allegation against the PM.

Replying to a question, Muhammad Zubair said the Speaker National Assembly had also forwarded a reference against Imran Khan and Jhangir Tareen to the ECP which was still pending.

Regarding emails, he refuted the emails shown by Imran Khan and said if he (Imran) had any evidence then he should present it before the court.