German international Draxler signs for PSG

PARIS: German international Julian Draxler has joined Paris Saint Germain from Wolfsburg on a four-year deal, the French club said Tuesday.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a contract for a reported 36 to 40 million euros ($37.5 million – $42 million) that will keep him at the top French club until the end of June 2021.

Draxler, part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning side, said he was proud to join the current French champions, ending an acrimonious spell at his German club.

“I will be discovering a new country, a new championship and am very proud to embark on this new stage as part of a club that has become a reference in Europe and has recruited many very great players in recent years,” Draxler said in a club statement.

Draxler was unsettled at his German club and ruffled feathers last year when he announced publicly that he wanted to leave Wolfsburg, prompting coach Valerien Ismael to say the player was causing ‘confusion’ in the team.