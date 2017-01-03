CTD arrests two terrorists from Battagram

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism department (CTD), Hazara region has arrested two alleged terrorists from Battagram district during an operation on Tuesday.

The CTD sources informed that the squad of CTD carried out a raid and arrested two terrorists identified as Mohammad Nawaz and Azizullah from Battagram district.

The alleged terrorists belonged to a banned militants group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The militants were shifted to unknown location for further interrogation. They were wanted to law enforcement agencies in different terror related cases.