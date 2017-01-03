Corps Commander visits FC HQs in Balahisar Fort

PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt Tuesday visited Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Heda Quarters (HGs) here at Fort Balahisar.

On arrival at the FC HQs, he was received by Inspector General FC Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood. A smartly turned out contingent of Frontier Corps presented guard of honour to him. He laid a wreath at Shuhada (martyrs) monument and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood briefed him about operational preparedness and administrative matters with special emphasis on new raisings.

The Corps Commander commended the role of Frontier Corps in the war against terror and assured full support.

During the visit, the Corps Commander also met troops and officers of Frontier Corps and expressed satisfaction on their operational readiness, morale and motivation.