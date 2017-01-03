Cooperation between Muslim countries imperative for confronting challenges of terrorism, internal divisions: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Commander of Bahraini National Guards, Member of Legislative Assembly Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Ambassadors of Belarus called on Speaker, National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Parliament House, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

Talking to the Lt. General Sheikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa Commander of Bahraini National Guards, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that sustained cooperation between the Muslim countries is highly imperative for confronting challenges posed by terrorism and internal divisions.

He outlined that Pakistan is committed to partnership with Bahrain to promote unity and cooperation among the Muslim world. He underlined the need to rectify the distorted image of Islam as projected by the extremists and negatively propagated by the western media as intolerant and violent religion. He reiterated that Islam is a religion of peace that abhorred terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

He outlined that Pakistan condemns oppression of Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir alike and will continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to the freedom struggle of both the counties.

Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for collaboration to confront shared challenges and urged the need for deeper engagement between the two friendly countries. He added that the Muslim world is confident of Pakistan’s leadership and expressed his hope that Pakistan will continue to assist the regional countries in overcoming the menace of terrorism. He assured the Speaker

National Assembly that Bahrain will stand Pakistan’s partner in uplifting regional development.

While talking to the Mr. Andrei Ermolovich Ambassador of Belarus, the Speaker National Assembly informed the dignitary that Pakistan aspires to deepen and diversify bilateral engagement with Belarus. He said that Pakistan’s political leadership has embarked upon an unprecedented regional outreach for addressing developmental challenges .He underlined the need for forging synergies in areas of agriculture, energy, and technology and further stressed the role of Parliamentary engagement in cementing bilateral relations.

Mr. Andrei Ermolovich, Ambassador of Belarus endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for forging synergies in expanding cooperation and overcoming regional challenges. He underlined the need for facilitating people to people contacts in cementing bilateral relations.

While discussing the issue of Kashmir dispute with Ms. Sehrish Qamar, Member of Legislative Assembly AJK, Sardar Ayaz Sadiqsaid that the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for the peace and development of the region. He said that Pakistan would extend its unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their unalienable right of self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions.

Ms. Sehrish Qamar highly appreciated the endeavors of the Parliament of Pakistan in taking up the Kashmir issue at various bilateral and multilateral forums. She added that the role of Parliamentary diplomacy is central to supporting the Kashmir cause. She expressed confidence in efforts of the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to prioritize Kashmir issue at international forums.