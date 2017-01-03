City receives first rain

LAHORE: The provincial metropolis on Tuesday morning received first light rain of the winter season which brought an end to the dry spell and temporary respite to Lahorites.

The skies were laden with dark clouds since morning but the drizzle started around 9:00 am in the city.

Talking to APP, an official of Met office Ch Aslam said the current pattern of intermittent rain will continue till January 8 (Sunday),while heavy rain will not expected in the city during the current week.

He said the sky would remain overcast throughout the week with no heavy rain forecast, adding that light showers will likely in other cities of the province.