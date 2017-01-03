Cartwright, O’Keefe in Australia third Test team

SYDNEY: All-rounder Hilton Cartwright will make his Test debut as Australia make two changes for the final Test against Pakistan in Sydney, captain Steve Smith said Monday.

Zimbabwe-born Cartwright and left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe replace Nic Maddinson and Jackson Bird in the team. t“He’s improved (his bowling) a lot over the last year or so. He’s gained 10 kph,” Smith said of Cartwright. The 24-year-old Cartwright is a batting all-rounder who bowls medium pace and is expected to support front-line fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The need for a second spinner in Sydney had been flagged by selectors, with O’Keefe getting the final nod over Ashton Agar. “We’re playing the two spinners, traditionally out here it does take some spin,” Smith said. O’Keefe will partner veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who cemented his place in the team with a crucial three-wicket spell on the final day of the Melbourne Test.O’Keefe has played three Tests, including in Sydney against the West Indies last season, and partnered Lyon in the first Test in Sri Lanka earlier this year before injury ruled him out for the remainder of the series. Australia are chasing a 3-0 whitewash in the Test that starts in Sydney on Tuesday.

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.—APP