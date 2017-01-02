Timing of US sanctions against some Pakistani entities intriguing: FO spokesman Nafees Zakaria

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesman, Nafees Zakaria has called the timing of US sanctions against some Pakistani entities as intriguing.

In an interview with VOAs, the spokesman said the government was aware of the sanctions.

“This means that for any transfers of technology to these entities, U.S. exporters will need a license,” he said, adding that Pakistani authorities were examining the case to ascertain the facts behind the listing.

A December 15 notification by the US Department of Commerce named the entities and added them to the Export Administration Regulations list, saying “these government and private entities in Pakistan are determined to be involved in activities that are contrary to the national security and/or foreign policy of the United States.”

The facilities in question are thought to be associated with Pakistan’s missile development program, though officials in Islamabad have not acknowledged it. The U.S. government has not revealed details of violations these entities are alleged to have committed.

The spokesman said that Pakistan was ready to work with the U.S. at the level of experts to devise mutually agreed-upon procedures for end-use guarantees.

“This will help in assuring non-diversion of high-technology exports from the U.S. without hampering our legitimate imports for socioeconomic development activities,” the spokesman said.

Pakistan officials insist their missile and nuclear programs are “completely indigenous,” and that U.S. sanctions will have “little bearing” on them.

“It means nothing for us,” said a senior official associated with the projects. He requested not to be named because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, the VOA said.

The officials described the sanctions as a politically motivated move aimed at creating problems for the incoming Donald Trump administration’s relations with Pakistan.

Islamabad has developed and equipped its armed forces with a variety of short-, medium- and long-range missiles, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.

The FO spokesman Nafees Zakaria said that the United States did not share evidence of wrongdoing before placing recent sanctions against certain defense-related Pakistani entities, but that it has pledged to work with Washington administration to address all concerns.