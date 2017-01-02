Ten injured in Nasirabad landmine blast

DERA MURAD JAMALI: As many as ten people were injured in two landmines blast occured in two different areas of Nasirabad district on Monday.According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a tractor when it hit a planted landmine beside the road which went off near Eisa Khan Water Well near Tehsil Chithar area.

Five people namely Hussain Baksh, Ghulam Ali Shah, Zahir Shah, Momin Shah and Moran Machi Khan sustained injuries in the blast.

Meanwhile, five persons received wounds in another landmine explosion as a bus hit the planted landmine roadside which went off at Kanri near Chithar area.

Two of them injured were identified as Ameer Ali and Imam Bakhsh.

The all injured were referred to nearby hospital for medical where some of the victims were referred to Larkana based hospital for further treatment in view of their critical condition.

Law enforcement agencies reached the areas and started search to trace suspects.