Sirajul Haq demands separate UN for Muslim bloc

By Our Reporter

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq said if the United Nations’ Security Council cannot be moved for 1.2 billion Muslims around the world than the Muslims bloc should abandon the so-called UN. He also urged Muslim countries to establish a mutual world market, educational syllabus and joint armed forces.

He expressed these views Sunday while addressing ‘Ummate Rasool PBUH March’, held by JI, Karachi to express solidarity to the oppressed Muslims of Myanmar and Aleppo.

The JI Ameer accused UN of keeping dual standards and enjoying hypocrisy. He said that such so-called international institutions do not act to remove the plight of innocent Muslims. They only take action when they deem it fit for the interests of global powers.

He said that they raise their voice even for animals but not take any solid step to help oppressed Muslims.

Tens of thousands of people, belonging to various walks of life from across the city participated in the march. A large number of students from colleges and seminaries also participated in the rally.

Participants, carrying placards and banners, were chanting slogans against the criminal silence of Muslim rulers as well as apathy of international powers. Scores of women and children also participated in the event.

Sirajul Haq said that the public march was an expression of solidarity to the oppressed Muslims across the world, particularly in Kashmir, Myanmar and Aleppo. The Senator also highlighted plight of the Muslim women and children in Aleppo, who are subjected to rape, physical and mental torture and gruesome executions. He expressed deep sorrow over silence of Muslims leaders across the world.

The JI chief said that the march is a signal of life within Muslim Ummah. He said the Pakistan government should have to play an active role against these brutalities. He said that he being a JI chief, urged the Government of Pakistan to take steps in this regard. He said that JI always played an active role over the issues of Muslims across world.

He termed the march as a beacon of hope, adding that if the entire Muslim community had a single Salahuddin Ayubi, the situation would have changed. He hailed the active role of Turkey on issues of Muslims across the world.

Talking about the situations on Eastern borders, he said that blocking water flows to Pakistan would be a declaration of war against the country. He said that the rulers of Pakistan are weak but the nation is strong.

He resolved that the year 2017 would be a year of struggle for a peaceful Islamic revolution. He said that the JI, if came to power, would ensure social justice in the society. He said that JI is determinant to transform the country into a clean, green, peaceful and Islamic Pakistan.

Haq said that the current global scenario demands active role of Pakistan in regional and international politics.

JI Sindh Ameer, Dr. Merajul Huda Siddiqui in his address that difference among Muslims Ummah is costing lives of Muslims in Myanmar. He also lambasted the so-called liberal segments for not highlighting the issues of Muslims in Myanmar and Syria.

He vowed to get the Ummah united. Though the UN is keeping a criminal silence, we are thankful to Turkey, France and other Western countries who raised their voice for the people of Syria and Myanmar.

JI Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman in his address said that about 4 million Muslims in Syria were compelled to exodus. “No one is caring for them, no one is talking for them, Unfortunately Arab countries are also purposely ignoring these migrants,” he said, adding that the situation has put a question mark on our nation’s position.

He further said that the event is held to express solidarity with the Muslim community in Syria, Kashmir, Myanmar and other parts of the world. He was of the view that the metropolis of Karachi always represented the Muslim Ummah.

The march demands of the Muslim bloc in the world to mend their ways and play its due role in resolving the issues. He said and warned the leaders of Muslims countries for overwhelming reactions from within the countries if the rulers failed to pay heed to the aspirations of Muslims Ummah.

He demanded of restoration of Rohingya as an Islamic state which was fallen by British empire. Hafiz Naeem also stressed the need to form a global forum to ensure protection of Muslims across the world.