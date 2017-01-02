Sheikh Rashid says has complete trust in SC bench formed to hear Panama case

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that he has complete trust in the larger bench of Supreme Court constituted to hear Panama Leaks case, saying that they would accept the decision of the court.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sh. Rashid said that if the court decided Panama leak case then people would only be looking towards the court in future for justice and relief.

He added that Maryum Nawaz was not trustee rather beneficial owner of the off-shore companies.

He added that the month of January would be important in the politics of the country.

He said that he was not seeing Nawaz in power in 2018.

To a question he said that he had not heard the world judicial martial law.