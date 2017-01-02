Second-hand clothe business at seasonal peak

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal cold has forced people throng second-hand clothe outlets and stalls in federal capital as traders claim their business is at seasonal peak.

The second-hand clothes stalls owners at H-9 weekly bazaar said that the recent cold wave in the city has increased the sale of warm clothes manifold. The weekly bazaars of federal capital particularly H-9 Bazaar have been flooded with all kinds of warm clothes which include woolen jackets, cardigan, gloves, caps, mufflers. Stall of winter clothes and sales points of shoes also can be witnessed at Melody market, Karachi Company, Faizabad, Khana Pul, Super, Jinnah Super Market and F-10 Markaz.

Many people throng to weekly bazaars and Lunda bazaars to buy clothes at cheaper rates. Shopkeepers are looking busy in making roaring business at used clothes stalls of weekly bazaars.

A stall owner said that people prefer to buy used clothes, as these are much cheaper than the new ones. “We purchase these clothes in bulk and sort out well conditioned jackets, sweaters and other items for the customers,” he said. He further said that jackets, sweaters, mufflers and even woolen socks are in great demand nowadays. —APP