Rains expected from Tuesday

LAHORE: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted scattered rains in the country including the provincial capital from Tuesday to Saturday.According to a spokesman for the department, a westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on Tuesday. Under the influence of this weather system, intermittent rain/ thunderstorm and snowfall are expected over upper parts of the country from Tuesday to Saturday.

Scattered rain is also expected over Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab (including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Lahore divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated light rain/ snowfall over hills is expected in Quetta and Zhob divisions, while light-to-moderate snowfall is also expected over the hills of Malakand, Hazara divisions, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this period.

“Intermittent rain may trigger landslides in the mountainous areas of KP, GB and Kashmir,” he said.