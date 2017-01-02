Projects under CPEC to bring prosperity in region

ISLAMABAD: A number of projects in infrastructure, energy sectors, industrial parks, Gwadar port, Mass Transit trains and Special Economic Zomes under the $51 billion mega project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring prosperity and development not only to Pakistan but the whole region.According to an official in ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, the short term projects under CPEC would be completed by 2018 while the long term projects would be completed between 2020 and 2030.

He said that during last week meeting of the sixth Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC held in Beijing, the meeting reviewed and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing projects under CPEC.

Recently the two governments also decided to include some new projects in CPEC.

The sources said that by next year, 10,000 MW electricity would be included in the national grid out of which half production would come due to the project under CPEC.

Moreover they said that under CPEC, a project of establishing transmission line had also been given approval and the electricity produced in the southern part of the country would be brought to the national grid through this transmission line.

The official informed that JCC also expressed its satisfaction over the pace of two major infrastructure projects Multan-Sukkur and Havelian-Thahkot roads.

The JCC was also ensured that work on two other major projects Gwadar Expressway and Airport would start soon.

Meanwhile the JCC also agreed in principle for early completion of projects to up-grade Karachi-Peshawar Railway line.

The official said that the JCC also approved Rail based mass transit projects in all four provincial capitals including Greater Peshawar Mass Transit, Karachi Circular Railway and Quetta Mass Transit while Orange line Lahore project had already been included in the CPEC framework.

Moreover, the JCC also agreed on restoring the 136 kilo meter Korakoram Highway Thahkot-Raikot expressway whereas it gave approval to Khuzdar-Baseemah expressway and Dera Ismail Khan-Zob road.

The up-gradation of Gwadar projects also received approval to enhance the capacity of Gwadar sea port.

JCC also directed to complete Gwadar Master Plan to make the development of the city under a planned framework.

The official said that in Gwadar the fishermen and those who are related to the profession of making boats would be given training to boost their earnings.