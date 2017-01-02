PM for promotion of literature for greater tolerance in society

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday said promotion of literature in the country can bring greater understanding and inculcate a culture of tolerance among the masses.

While talking to his Adviser on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddique here at the PM House, the Prime Minister urged making the organisations dedicated to development of arts, culture and literature in the country more effective.

He also called for encouraging the habit of reading among the masses to help create a society that was more accommodating.

The Prime Minister assured provision of all resources to the writers, poets and intellectuals for promotion of their literary works.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddique also shared with the Prime Minister the objectives of the fourth international conference on “Language, Literature and Society” that would be held from January 5 to 8 in Islamabad.