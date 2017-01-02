PEW demands timely completion of gas-based power projects

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday said we have matchless potential to produce electricity with the help of solar and wind but it is not getting due attention. Pakistan can not only produce electricity sufficient for national needs but also export power saving oil import bill and earning foreign exchange.

The world has entered in the golden era of gas therefore the share of gas in the energy mix should be enhances, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.

He said that government should take steps to keep at least twenty percent difference in the prices of petrol and CNG while all the projects to generate electricity from gas should be completed on a fast track.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that we highly value the efforts and vision of Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who has been working hard to tame energy crisis. He said that cost of producing electricity through gas is six cents per unit while hydel power costs three times which is eighteen cents per unit. Moreover, hydel projects take a lot of time and it costs 4.5 million dollar per megawatt. Government should not ignore the potential of renewable energy as we can generate 50 thousand megawatt of electricity by harnessing wind power while the potential of solar power is matchless, he added. He said that these sources of energy can satisfy all the needs of energy while surplus power can also be exported to save oil import bill and earn foreign exchange. He said that some estimates suggest that share of renewable energy in global energy will rise by 100 percent during the next 14 years but the pace of work in Pakistan is not satisfactory. —INP