PCB relieved Basit as women team head coach and Jr chief selector

LAHORE: The Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, Sheharyar Mohammad Khan, has relieved Basit Ali from his duties in regard to the Women Team’s head coach and Chairman National Junior selection committee in the after math of Basit’s slapping of a former international cricketer Mehmood Hamid on the side lines of a match of national one day cricket tournament at Karachi.

“The Chairman’s decision came after he had separate meetings with Basit Ali and Mahmood Hamid in Karachi following an alleged brawl between the two, few days ago. Although the two had reconciled, Basit Ali admitted to an intent to physically harm Mahmood Hamid, ” said spokesman of PCB here on Monday.

The Chairman has accordingly withdrawn Basit Ali from the currently sensitive assignments with the woman’s and junior selection committee, he added.

“However, the Chairman has noted that there would be no general ban on Basit Ali’s future coaching assignments with PCB or other teams,” he said.