Nisar for training of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts on modern lines

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Monday said Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Scouts should be trained on modern lines enabling them to meet the new challenges in view of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).



During a meeting with Director General Scouts Gilgit-Baltistan Brig. Ejaz-ur-Rehman who called on him here at Punjab House, the interior minister congratulated him for taking charge as DG Scouts.

Chaudhry Nisar appreciated the efforts of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts for maintaining law and order in GB and safeguarding the Northern borders.

He said the history of scouts force was full of sacrifices and patriotism.