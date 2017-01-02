Larkana police arrest number of criminals, seize drugs and weapon

LARKANA: The Larkana District Police raided various places here on Monday and arrested number of outlaws, criminals, Pro-claimed offenders and absconders along with weapons and ammunition.



On the strict orders of Senior Superintendent of Police, Larkana, Kamran Nawaz, teams of different police stations conducted a number of raids.

The SSP Larkana Kamran Nawaz in a statement said that arrested accused were involved in different criminal cases and some of them were proclaimed absconders.

The criminal elements will be dealt with stern action he said adding that crack down operation will continue against the criminal elements till the desired results were achieved.