Journey of development, prosperity to continue in 2017: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) led central and Punjab governments will continue journey of development and progress in the year 2017.

Talking to a party delegation with called on him here on Sunday; Shehbaz Sharif said that politics of economic and social development will persist in 2017 and negative politics of agitation will die its own death at the hands of masses who only support development of country and uplifting their living standard.

The Chief Minister Punjab termed the new year as year of accomplishing promises made to masses.

He further said that those hurdling the process of economic development have been politically isolated and masses have rejected them for their self-directed policies.

Politics of agitation in country hasn’t succeeded in past and won’t be let to succeed in future also, he clarified.

Shehbaz said that masses were well aware of their genuine leadership which feels their pain and making efforts for resolving problems faced by them. —INP