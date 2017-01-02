JI demands recovery of dues before change of powers from KE to SE

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded of the government to ensure recovery of dues before conversion of control to Shanghai Electric from K-Electric.



He was addressing to a meeting of Public Aid Committee’s K-Electric Cell, held at JI Karachi headquarters Idara Nor-e-Haq

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the KE has to payback Rs 17 billion to its consumers in Karachi under the head of clawback, Rs 13 billion charged as double bank charges, Rs 11 billion under illegal meter rent and Rs 5 billion subsidy which had to be provided to the consumers of KE.

He further said that dues payable to national institutions and tax authorities are separate from these dues.

The JI leader strictly criticized the KE administration for its un ability to mitigate the problems being faced by its consumers due to the company.

He demanded of the president, prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take sou-moto notice of the irregularities in the affairs pertaining to the KE.

The meeting also highlighted anomalies in the services of KE. They discussed the case of loadshedding in some areas of North Karachi sector where the residents face power outages upto four times a day, despite the fact that 80 percent of the area residents pay their dues on time.

The committee members vowed to fight the case of Karachiites against KE on all available forums.