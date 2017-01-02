Indian proposal at UN Security Council was politically motivated, aimed at advancing narrow national agenda: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday said that the Indian proposal at the United Nations Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee was politically motivated, replete with frivolous information and baseless allegations.

“The 1267 Sanctions Committee related to ISIS/Al-Qaeda has rejected a politically motivated proposal by India. Replete with frivolous information and baseless allegations, the Indian proposal had no merit and was primarily aimed at advancing its narrow national agenda,” Foreign Office Spokesman said in a statement in response to queries regarding media reports on failure of the Indian move in the Sanctions Committee.

He said the dismissal of this proposal was also a rejection of the Indian attempts to politicize and undermine the work of this important Committee of the Security Council.

The spokesman said while claiming to denounce terrorism, India had in fact deployed terrorism as an instrument of state policy, and had itself been involved in perpetrating, sponsoring, supporting, and financing terrorism.

“Pakistan has been a direct victim of this state sponsored terrorism by India. The arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav, a RAW agent and serving officer of Indian navy, and his confession about involvement in terrorist activities aimed at destabilizing Pakistan and killing or maiming of Pakistani citizens, is yet another proof of Indian sponsored terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.

With such duplicitous behaviour and blood on its hands, India has little credibility on counter-terrorism, the spokesman said. In the coming days, Pakistan will share with the United Nations and members of the international community additional evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, he added.

The foreign office spokesman said it was clear that India’s unfounded allegations against Pakistan were in fact aimed at masking its own terrorist activities in Pakistan.

India was also desired to divert the attention of the international community from the grave violations of human rights and state sponsored terrorism perpetrated by the Indian occupying forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where the Kashmiri people are peacefully demanding their right to self-determination as promised to them by the United Nations and the international community, he added.

Pakistan has made significant contribution and rendered enormous sacrifices in the success of the international community’s counter-terrorism efforts.

“We are deeply committed to this common cause and look forward to continuing close cooperation with the international community in this collective endeavor,” the Foreign Office (FO) spokesman remarked. —APP