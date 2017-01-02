IGP orders inquiry into Sindh University student suicide

KARACHI: The Inspector General of Police (IGP), A.D. Khawaja, has taken notice of the media reports pertaining to the alleged suicide by a female student of Sindh University.The spokesman of the Sindh police said here on Monday that the IGP has directed the DIG Hyderabad to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

He said that the SSP Jamshoro while taking the university administration into confidence should collect all evidences from the crime scene and justice should be ensured for the family of the victim.

A Sindh University’s student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to the roof of her room in the varsity’s girls hostel in Jamshoro on late Sunday night.

The police identified the deceased as Naila Rind, a final year student of Sindhi Language Department.

The police said her body was found hanging from the room. The police said initial statements of her inmates had been recorded.

The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad for postmortem.

According to University’s Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, the girl hailed from Qambar Shahdadkot district, adding that her parents had been informed about the incident.

SHO Jamshoro Tahir Mughal informed that the room’s door was locked from inside when the police reached the place of incident adding that the hostel’s inmates and staff watched deceased hanging from roof from her room’s window.

He said the police had recovered the deceased’s mobile phone which might help the police in resolving the case.

The university’s vice chancellor, registrar, SSP Jamshoro and other officials reached the spot after the incident.