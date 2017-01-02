IG Sindh AD Khawaja set to resume charge as Asif Zardari gears up for leaving Pakistan

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General (IG) Police Allah Dino Khawaja is likely to resume charge of his office on Tuesday amid reports that Asif Ali Zardari is leaving Pakistan once again for medical checkup.

According to the details, AD Khawaja was reportedly sent on forced leave by the Sindh government ahead of Asif Zardari’s arrival and so the authorities faced flak for intentionally sidelining an honest officer. However, the Sindh High Court on a petition filed by pop star Shehzad Roy and others under the chair of Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah ordered Sindh government not to remove AD Khawaja from the said post. The verdict by Sindh High Court paved the way for AD Khawaja to resume his official duties. Talking to a leading daily, IG Khawaja said, ‘I will rejoin the office after completion of my 15-day-long vacation that ends on January 2’.

On the other hand, PPP leaders gainsaid allegations that Khawaja was intentionally sent on forced leave.

‘We have not removed the IG. He has gone on leave,’ clarified Senator Saeed Ghani as quoted by Express Tribune. He rubbished rumours that PPP leadership was annoyed with the IG over sugarcane issues.

Rumours were rife that AD Khawaja due to his upright character and conduct faced hurdle in performing his official duties and so before the arrival of former president Asif Ali Zardari, he was sent on forced leave.

What adds spice to the story are the reports that former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is set to leave Pakistan once again in a day or so for his medical checkup.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already left Pakistan ahead of New Year’s night, although he did not specify any reason for departure. —INP