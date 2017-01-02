Federal govt failed to fulfill responsibilities on NAP: Chandio

KARACHI: Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Maula Bakhsh Chandio said federal government failed to fulfill its responsibilities on National Action Plan (NAP).

Talking to media after attending Apex Committee meeting, he said the members of the meeting agreed that the federal government did not have a clear policy over banned organisations.

The CM’s advisor on Information said the federal government had not done much for seminary reforms in the province. “Sindh does not have weapons, weapons are manufactured elsewhere,” he said.

During the meeting reservations were also expressed over a raid by Sindh Rangers at Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Anwar Majeed’s offices.

Chandio said that the Sindh Police IG was sitting at ease during the meeting. He was asked to initiate a crackdown over growing incidents of street crimes in Karachi.

Sindh Police IG A.D. Khawaja, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baig and Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed also attended the meeting. The Sindh Police IG has returned from forced leave, after the Sindh High Court stayed orders for his removal.

Senior ministers including Nisar Khuhro and Murtaza Wahab also attended the session.