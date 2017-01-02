Factory roof collapse injures five in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: At least five people including a pedestrian woman was injured when the roof of a factory collapsed in Lahore.
Roof caved in after a cylinder blast in the Nimko manufacturing factory in Shadbagh China Scheme area, reported a private news channel (Dunya News).
A pedestrian woman Razia, labourers Shafique and Aqeel, guard Nasir and a man Javed were wounded in the incident.
They all were immediately shifted to hospital where two are said to be in critical condition.
Police while gathering proofs has initiated a probe into the incident.