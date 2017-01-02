Defamer of institutions nation criminal: Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam has said that defamer of the institutions is national criminal and stable national institutions are in the larger interest of both the government and the opposition.

Talking to media persons on Sunday, Engr Amir Muqam said that criticism of chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was concerning. He said that if the PTI chief has evidences in favour of his allegations leveled against ECP, then they should be made public, otherwise one should stop defame the national institutions. The PM’s Advisor said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a mega project which will not only change the fate of country but will also result in economic development of entire region as well. Amir Muqam said, after delay but at last Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Pervez Khattak also accepted the significance of CPEC. He said that Imran’s statement of joining hands with Zardari to fight against the corruption was joke of the year. —INP