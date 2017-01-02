CM Murad wants to see Karachi free from street crimes

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed IG AD Khawaja to control growing street crimes in Karachi and report to him on a daily basis.

Chairing the 18th meeting of Sindh Apex Committee here on Monday, Shah said that he want to see a Karachi free from street crimes. In this connection, he directed the IG to report him daily.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Advisor to Chief Minister Maula Bux Chandio said members of the meeting were agreed that the federal government lacks a comprehensive policy over banned organisations.

The meeting was attended, among others, by IG AD Khawaja, Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Shahid Baig and DG Rangers Maj Gen Mohammad Saeed.