RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain visited GHQ Monday and called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, NI (M) Chief of Army Staff (COAS).



The visiting dignitary congratulated General Bajwa on assumption of Command of Pakistan Army.

During the meeting matters related to regional security and professional interests were discussed.