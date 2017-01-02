Aleem Dar becomes most experienced international umpire

LAHORE: Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar on Monday became cricket’s most experienced umpire as he broke the previous record of officiating in the most number of international matches during the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Cape Town.



The 48-year-old surpassed the tally of South African Rudi Koertzen, who had stood in 331 international matches.

It’s 2017, and the first cricketing record of this year has already been broken. Aleem Dar, one of the officiators in ICC’s elite umpiring list has made his way into history books by standing in the most number of International matches on Monday.

He is currently supervising in his 332nd match (109 Tests, 182 ODI’s, and 41 T20Is) and with his reputation of being accurate with his decisions, he is likely to make a new record of officiating in hundred more matches before taking up a call in his career.

While the Jhang-born started his career as a cricketer, he has earned accolades as an umpire ever since he officiated in his first match on February 16, 2000 in Gujranwala between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He was made a part of the Elite Panel of International Cricket Council (ICC) Umpires in 2002 and won ICC’s Umpire of the Year award in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

The Government of Pakistan honoured him with Pride of Performance on August 14, 2010.