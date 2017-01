KARACHI: The 18th meeting of Sindh Apex Committee has begun under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Monday.

DG Rangers Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed, Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Shahid Baig, IG Sindh AD Khawaja, provincial Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro, governor’s special representative Salih Farooqui, Maula Bux Chandio, Murtaza Wahab, Additional IG CTD Sanaullah and others are attending the meeting.