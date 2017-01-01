Two died in road accident

SHUJJAWAL: Two persons were killed after a speedy truck hit their bike at Jaati city of Sujawal district on Sunday.



According to the reports, two persons identified as Fayaz Khaskhaliand Abdul Razaque Khaskhali were coming from Jaati on their bike whenan speedy truck hit them at Jaati bypass near Sujawal leaving both of them dead on spot.

The enraged mob set that truck on fire after the accident while the truck driver managed to escape. Police reached the scene and shifted bodies to Taluka hospital Sujawal for postmortem which were then handed over to the heirs.

Sujawal police has registered a case against the truck driver and started investigation of the incident.