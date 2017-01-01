Seven projects in KP to be part of CPEC: CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that seven projects will be completed in the province under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).



Talking to newsmen in Nowshwera, he said the projects include laying of double rail track between Peshawar and Karachi, construction of Diamer Basha Dam, a double road, laying of a railway track and optic fiber between Gilgit and Abbottabad, construction of an Industrial Estate at Hattar, converting Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan road into a double carriage way and laying of railway line between the two cities.