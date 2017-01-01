Pogba goal helps United continue winning run

MANCHESTER: Paul Pogba capped Manchester United’s thrilling fightback as the France midfielder struck in the closing moments to seal a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Grant Leadbitter’s second half goal put Middlesbrough on course for an unlikely win against Jose Mourinho’s side, but brilliant late strikes from Anthony Martial and then Pogba saw United earn their fifth successive league win in the most dramatic fashion.

United’s gritty revival maintained their momentum heading into 2017 as they look to secure a top-four finish and possibly mount a late title challenge.

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka was Mourinho’s assistant for three years at Real Madrid and the two share a genuine friendship borne from that period between 2010 and 2013.